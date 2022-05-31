It’s been over a month and see what, KGF Chapter 2 is still creating ripples with its extraordinary box office collection. The latest is about humongous numbers that have been garnered by the Yash starrer to beat Thalapathy Vijay in his own territory i.e. Tamil Nadu. Scroll below to know more details.

We all witnessed a clash in April, which could have been of high voltage but turned out to be totally one-sided. On 13th April, Vijay‘s Beast arrived and it saw a thunderous start, so much so that it made its place in the top 10 Indian openers. However, on the very next day, KGF 2 destroyed it as it was released a day later. In a shocking result of a clash, Yash knocked down Vijay in his own market in Tamil Nadu.

As per trade reports flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 has earned a record-breaking sum of 135 crores in Tamil Nadu with its Tamil dubbed version. It was understood that KGF 2 is going to be a monster with its box office across the nation, but the real shock was its dubbed version dominating Thalapathy Vijay’s star power in the state. Yes, Beast has earned much lower than the KGF sequel.

It’s also been said that it is for the first time in history that a dubbed film has won in a box office clash with an originally Tamil film in the state. Well, we aren’t that surprised as Rocky was bound to make history with his KGF Chapter 2!

Meanwhile, KGF 2 is still running in theatres and has gone past the mark of 850 crores in India.

