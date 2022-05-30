It is going to be a filmy Friday for all the moviegoers. This weekend fans will have to make a tough choice while going to watch a film in theatre as we will witness one Bollywood, one Tamil and one Telugu film marking its clash at the box office. Yes, you guessed it right! We are very much talking about Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, Major starring Adivi Sesh and one of the most-anticipated films Vikram starring Kamal Haasan in the lead alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

ICYMI, Vikram, which is helmed by hit Tamil director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, is slated to hit the screens on June 3. Vikram is touted to be one of the most expensive films in down South.

Keeping others aside, we are here to talk about Kamal Haasan’s most-awaited film Vikram which is sure to create ruckus at the box office. Advance booking of the film was opened around 6 days back and it seems to be already creating records as it’s totally working in its favour. With such a strong star cast, we wonder if it’s going to make box office chaotic. Also, if it will enter the list of highest openers in all languages.

Facing a clash with Samrat Prithviraj and Major, Vikram faces loss in screen counts while the films in the Top 10 list entertained their audience on a bigger screen size. Vikram will release on 400 screens in just two states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana making it the biggest Kamal Haasan film ever to release there. Samrat Prithviraj, on the other hand, is getting a total of 4000 screens which is bigger than Akshay Kumar’s latest release Sooryavanshi.

For the unversed, the top 10 list of highest openers includes names of biggie films like RRR, Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, Saah0, 2.0 among many others. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, which collected 134 crores on Day 1 in all languages was released on 400 screens in India, while Yash’ KGF: Chapter 2, which earned 121 crores in all languages was released on 6500 while its Hindi version was playing alone on 4000 screens.

Well, we shall wait and watch to see if it will be able to enter the top 10 list of Highest openers or not? What do you think?

