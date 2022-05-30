It was a low weekend for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek as it couldn’t quite bring in audiences. Though there weren’t many expectations of penetration into the mass belt, at least amongst the classes one expected that the film would manage to make some inroads. Surprisingly, despite a good promo, even that didn’t turn out to be the case as barring a few premium multiplexes where collections were better in the evening shows, the rest of the theatres didn’t quite see much of a footfall.

This was evidenced in the weekend number of 6.50 crores*, which is one of the lowest amongst films that have been released this year and boasted of a star. Prior to the pandemic, Ayushmann Khurrana was on a huge high as he has seven back to back successes, starting from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Bala. In fact, this also included three centuries in the form of Badhai Ho, Dream Girl and Bala. The other successes were Shubh Mandal Savdhaan, Andhadhun and Article 15. However, first Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and now Anek have been downers.

Things should look better though from here on for the actor since he has Doctor G coming up next, which takes him back to a zone where he has scored a hat-trick of centuries. Then there is also Action Hero, which is in a different territory altogether. On the other hand, Anubhav Sinha has Bheed with Rajkummar Rao coming up next and that should be an interesting outing.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

