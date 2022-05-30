It was yet another double-digit day for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as it moved ahead full-throttle on Sunday. If Friday was good and Saturday was pretty impressive, Sunday has turned out to be further fantastic for the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer, what with 12.77 crores more coming in. This is a very good hold indeed since the first Sunday for the film was 23.51 crores and on the second Sunday, the film has dropped by less than 50%, which is rather rare when the double-digit collections are involved.

The film has now collected 122.69 crores already and that too in just 10 days, which means an average of over 12 crores per day. For a film that opened at 14.11 crores, to maintain an average close to that even after 10 days running is quite good. Moreover, there is a lot of steam left for the film as it will have a rather uninterrupted run right through the current week, which means around 18-20 crores more should be added to its total by the time the second week comes to a close.

This year, Gangubai Kathiawadi had a lifetime of 128.89 crores and that number should be surpassed in a matter of just a couple of days. Of course another Bollywood film to do well is The Kashmir Files. However that film was on a different territory altogether with a lifetime score of 252.50 crores. However, what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would be doing is setting up the stage for the next set of films, and for them the first major target would be to go past the 150 crores mark. With Samrat Prithviraj and JugJugg Jeeyo as the next Bollywood outings, the stage is set for them.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

