Have you watched Narivetta and liked the Tovino Thomas starrer? Now you’re on the lookout for something similar? Well, we have two suggestions for you to consider. The first is a 2008 film titled Thalappavu, starring Prithviraj and Lal. The second is the more contemporary Malik (2021), starring Fahadh Faasil. Both films are inspired by true events, just like Narivetta, but Thalappavu shares many more similarities with Narivetta.

Thalappavu

Streaming on: SUNNXT & YouTube

SUNNXT & YouTube IMDb: 7.5

7.5 Director: Madhupal

Plot: First, let us introduce you to Thalappavu, directed by Madhupal and written by Babu Janardhanan. Let’s be upfront, this is not a commercial film like Narivetta. While the plot shares some real similarities, the treatment is entirely different. Thalappavu is made on a tight budget, with editing that feels rough and a screenplay that doesn’t quite hit the mark. The practical effects and visuals are, to put it generously, unimpressive.

Despite these notable drawbacks, Lal delivers a commendable performance. The story revolves around a retired police officer wrestling with guilt over killing an unarmed, tied-up Naxal leader in the woods during his early service years. Decades later, he confesses his crime publicly. The film takes a sympathetic view of the Naxalite movement, highlighting its human side without delving into the more problematic or negative aspects of armed insurgency.

Overall, while the core story is strong, the execution leaves much to be desired.

Malik

Streaming On: Available On: Prime Video

Available On: Prime Video IMDb: 8

8 Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Plot: Malik, written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is partly inspired by the Beemapally police shooting that took place in 2009. However, it is a heavily fictionalized take on those events. The film focuses on Ahammadali Sulaiman, played by Fahadh Faasil, a godfather-like figure. At the beginning of the film, he is preparing to leave for Mecca on a Hajj pilgrimage, but he is arrested at the airport. While in custody, the state authorities order the police to carry out an extrajudicial execution. The person assigned to assassinate him gradually learns about Ahammadali Sulaiman’s past.

The film is a well-made, high-quality production with commercial elements and well-choreographed fight sequences.

