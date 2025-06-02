The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam action flick Narivetta is maintaining an impressive stronghold at the box office. The movie also successfully recovered its entire budget recently. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 10th day, the Tovino Thomas starrer earned 1.44 crore when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a growth of around 33% since the movie amassed 1.08 crores when it came to its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 13.23 crores.

Narivetta is maintaining a decent pace at the box office and is also garnering a positive word of mouth despite a stiff competition from Mollywood releases like Prince And Family and Thudarum. It however, needs to be consistent with this pace to garner a decent number in the coming days. It will be interesting to see whether the film witnesses a further upward graph in the coming days.

Check Out The Day-Wise Collection Of Tovino Thomas’s Starrer At The Box Office.

Day 1: 1.65 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.25 crore

Day 4: 1.2 crore

Day 5: 1.15 crore

Day 6: 95 lakh

Day 7: 85 lakh

Day 8: 81 lakh

Day 9: 1.08 crore

Day 10: 1.44 crore

Total: 13.23 crore

Narivetta, A Hit Or A Flop?

The Tovino Thomas starrer has been mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 13.23 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) now comes to 3.23 crores. This results in the ROI% coming to 32%. However, Narivetta needs to earn around 20 crores at the Indian box office to garner the hit tag.

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Here Is The Box Office Breakdown Of The Action Film After 10 Days.

India net: 13.23 crore

India gross: 15.61 crore

Overseas gross: 7.6 crore

Worldwide gross: 23.21 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

