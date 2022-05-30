Top Gun: Maverick finally hit the theatres last Friday, and the movie has become Tom Cruise’s best opener. After a wait of more than three decades, the sequel to 1986 Top Gun is here. Though the newer generation may not have lived the impact the first one created, they certainly are aware of it, considering the box office numbers.

The audience has been waiting for three years, since 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout, to see Tom in action, and he doesn’t disappoint. The ratings and reviews have come pouring in the favour of the film, and it has got a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed its opening weekend, and the movie has done extremely well in the three days. Not only has the movie broken Memorial Day Weekend records, but it is also deemed as the best opener for Tom Cruise. Ever since it was released, the Top Gun sequel has also taken over the number one spot at the box office, breaking Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness record.

As per BoxOfficeMojo, Top Gun: Maverick has made a whopping $260 million globally in its first weekend. This includes $151 million in the US and $109 million overseas. It has also done much much better than what was predicted. Tom Cruise has another hit film under his banner. Fans are praising the riveting action scenes.

While the audience is enjoying watching Tom’s stunts, the actor is living his dream. Previously, he revealed that it was his dream to be a pilot or an actor, and he was able to do both in his latest film. The movie has real F-18 Jets in it, which cost around Rs. 8 Lakhs per hour to use.

No matter what it cost and how much the budget was ($170 million) as Top Gun: Maverick has already covered it. Other than Tom Cruise, it also stars Vil Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, and more.

