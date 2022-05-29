Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): It’s been a commendable run for Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and the entire team. The film opened up way above expectations and its journey now continues to be exceptional. After a huge jump on its second Saturday, high expectations are now laid on the last day of the weekend. Scroll below for all the details.

So far, Anees Bazmee directorial has collected 109.92 crores. Many expected the numbers to stay below the double-digit yesterday, but clearly, the ball was hit out of the park with something as huge as 11.35 crores coming in. Now that also sets the path for high expectations from Sunday numbers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has witnessed a great footfall on its second Sunday. There are many sold-out shows across the country and that has definitely made one hope for a better than ever scenario. Not just collections in double-digit, but one expects the horror-comedy to witness a further jump from its previous day collections.

As per the early trends flowing in, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made collections in the range of 14-15 crores on its Day 10. Given the fact that there’s no major competition, the film is making the most at the ticket windows.

And with that, Kartik Aaryan starrer will reach total earnings of about 123.92-124.92 crores. That’s a huge feat to be achieved in just two weeks, isn’t it?

Earlier it was assumed that a lifetime of 150 crores will be achieved, but now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to go way beyond it.

