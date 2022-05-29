Top Gun: Maverick found itself back on track as solid growth was witnessed on Saturday. The collections turned out to be double of Friday, which is simply remarkable and reminds one of the times during the pre-pandemic when deserving films saw this kind of momentum coming their way. While on Friday the film was underwhelming at 2 crores*, things turned out to be far better on Saturday as 4 crores* came in, which is superb.

These should actually have been the Friday numbers for the film but then no harm done since the momentum is there for the film. Now it’s about continuing in the same manner on Sunday as well and even if 50% growth comes in, the game would be on for the film. So far the film has already collected 8 crores* and the closer it is to the 15 crores mark by the time the weekend is through, the better it would be for the Tom Cruise starrer.

The eventual target for the film would be to get into the 40-50 crores range for its lifetime. While the upper end seems out of the reach since the start hasn’t been optimal, 40 crores is something where it can reach if the hold over the weekdays is good. For that, Monday would need to be over and above the 2 crores mark and it that happens then we could well have another Hollywood success in India.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

