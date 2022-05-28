Top Gun: Maverick has arrived at the Indian box office, but has opened to shockingly low numbers. Tom Cruise is a popular face in India and that’s it about the film as there’s not much awareness about its prequel. Scroll below to know how much the film has made on its day 2 i.e. Saturday.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film is a sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 film, Top Gun. Back then, it was a huge hit and gained a cult status over the years. In India too, it’s a popular name but today’s young generation isn’t really exposed to the film. As a result, there was little to no pre-release buzz here in India.

Advertisement

Top Gun: Maverick started off by bringing just 2 crores* on Friday and that’s a very low number. However, as word-of-mouth is good and the target audience is coming out to watch it, it witnessed a jump and managed to earn 3.50-4 crores on day 2. It’s a decent jump but if we take a look at the overall number, it’s low. If we include paid previews and Thursday night shows, the total goes up to 7.50-8 crores.

With positive feedback coming in from the viewers, Sunday will go past the mark of 5 crores and even higher. Numbers on Monday will suggest how far Top Gun: Maverick to go at the box office in India.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Do You Know? KGF Chapter 2 Has Sold The Most Tickets On BookMyShow By Beating Baahubali 2 – (Fact-O-Meter)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram