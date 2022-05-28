Top Gun: Maverick is finally released, and it seems like Tom Cruise has another win in his pockets. Released yesterday, the sequel to 1986 has been one of the most-awaited ones. Previously, after some initial screenings, a few people called the film a ‘perfect blockbuster.’ Now that it has been released, the movie may be on its way to a record-breaking box office collection.

The netizens who have watched the action film have hailed it as the best sequel of all time and have praised Cruise for delivering another marvellous film. They have also stated that the movie lives up to its hype and is worth watching in the theatres.

Not just that, but even the critics have agreed with the audiences and have given a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With a 97% from critics and a 99% audience score, Top Gun: Maverick is a Certified Fresh on the rating site. With all these positive reviews pouring, let’s look at its box office earnings.

As per the latest projections by Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick is already poised to earn $146+ million at the US box office and finally shatter a 15-year Memorial Day Weekend record set by Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which earned $139.8 million in 2007. It is also being said that the Tom Cruise starrer has Paramount’s preview box office record.

It has made $19.3 million through the previews as of now in the US, making it the best in the studio’s history. This would be added to the projected $51 million opening day collection, edging out Iron Man 2’s $51.2 million records and besting Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Fallout’s opening of $22.8 million by 124%!

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick sees crazy airplane stunts, riveting action sequences, and more. The sequel also stars Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more, besides Tom Cruise. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

