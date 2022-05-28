Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has emerged as a superhit as it collected more than 7 crores in its third week as well. Of course the film has fallen when compared to the drop that was evidenced in the week before. However since the job has already been done for the superhero flick, it’s a matter of how many more crores does it manage to get on an absolute count and in that aspect, the overall collections so far are quite good.

With 7.13 crores more coming in, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness currently stands at 126.94 crores, which is a superb number and is bound to go past the 130 crores mark eventually. Yes, the opening weekend is when there film saw maximum footfalls coming its way and post that it has just been about sustaining. However for the makers, the film is a good penetration into the Indian market for yet another superhero as now the next instalment of Thor, which is an even more popular Marvel superhero on this side of the world, is bound to be even bigger and the next sure shot 100 Crore Club entertainer.

Post pandemic, many films may not have worked but those which did entertainer have taken care of the deficit in the big way and ensured some of the best footfalls ever in theatres on a month by month basis.

