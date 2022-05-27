Anek Box Office Day 1: Anubhav Sinha’s directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa had a lot of expectations. The film opened at the box office with much admiration from the audience. Unfortunately, the early estimate of the Friday collection is showing signs of danger.

Advertisement

The film received a mixed reception from the audience as well as from critics. This has certainly affected the box office figures. Several trade analysts are of the belief that the film is performing less at the box office than expected.

Advertisement

As per the latest trade reports coming in, Anek is likely to rake up Rs 2.50 to 3 crores* on opening day. The collection is less than what his previous release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s box office collection on day 1 and collected around Rs 14 crores at 1st weekend. Even his 2019 film Article 15 had a better opening day collection than Anubhav Sinha’s directorial- Rs 5.02 crores.

Now we will have to wait and see how the film will perform during the weekend. It is worth pointing out that Bollywood has hardly churned out any films keeping with North East characters and to have an entire film set in that region is the rarest of rare scenarios. However, the reviews and audience reactions are unfortunately not in their favour.

Anubhav Sinha‘s film Anek will have to face several hurdles at the box office as Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still going strong even after a week. The film will also lock horns with Hollywood biggie Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise also released this week.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Top Gun Maverick Box Office: Mixed Feelings About $100 Million Weekend Debut For Tom Cruise’s Return To The Franchise After 36 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram