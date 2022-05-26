Kartik Aaryan is currently on a cloud nine as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing ‘black magic’ at the box office. He’s already a new Bollywood superstar in making and his upcoming releases too look promising. Today, we’ll be taking a look at one interesting fun fact which is about his fees for BB 2 while comparing it with the film’s prequel.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007. It was directed by a master of comedy films, Priyadarshan. It had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan leading from the front along with a powerful supporting cast. Unlike BB 2, it was in a zone of a psychological thriller with logical reasoning behind the story. Released 14 years ago, it was a big box office hit.

Reportedly, the Akshay Kumar starrer was made at a cost of 32 crores. Remember, that was a time when 100 crore fad didn’t exist, so the budget of 32 crores was still a good one. Coming to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is said that Kartik Aaryan has charged 15 crores as his salary. So if we compare it with the prequel’s budget, it’s almost half of the amount. That’s huge!

As per the reports, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made at a cost of 65 crores including actors’ fees, production cost and marketing. Managing a share of 15 crores out of it really speaks volumes of Kartik Aaryan’s face value. It won’t be a surprise if he hikes his fees post BB 2.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on 20th May 2022 alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad. It also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Milind Gunaji and others.

