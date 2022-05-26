Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing terrific business at the box office. Led by Kartik Aaryan, the film has surpassed each and every expectation, be it opening day or the lifetime towards which it is heading. Now the latest is about the worldwide total in which the horror-comedy has already achieved a big 100 crore milestone.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, BB 2 is a sequel to 2007’s psychological thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. It was a box office hit and is one of the most critically acclaimed comedy films of Bollywood in the recent past. Bringing the same magic was indeed a huge task, especially for Kartik to fill in the shoes of Akshay. However, things have turned out to be highly positive.

Not just in India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is gaining appreciation from the Indian diaspora overseas too. As per the last official update, BB 2 has done a business of 90.70 crores gross in India (76.87 crores nett – till day 5) and 17.83 crores gross in international markets. This makes a grand total of 108.53 crores gross globally. It means the film has crossed the century mark in just 5 days. It’s a huge feat for a mid-budget film and very good news for Bollywood.

Speaking about the Indian collection, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be crossing the 100 crore mark (nett) during the second weekend. It has a high chance of touching the 150 crore mark as this week’s releases- Anek and Top Gun Maverick, will have no effect on the Kartik Aaryan starrer. It’s Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major and Kamal Haasan led Vikram which will affect BB 2’s business from 3rd June onwards.

