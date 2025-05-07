Earlier this month, Sailesh Kolanu’s cop action thriller HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, starring Nani in the lead role, hit the big screens. In case you have already watched the film and are looking for some highly rated cop movies to watch on OTT, then you have come to the right place. We have collated a list of some of the highest-rated Indian cop-centric films where the protagonist is a cop, according to their IMDb ratings. For this list, we have mainly included relatively newer films, barring a few exceptions. You can stream these films on various Indian OTT platforms.

10. Nayattu (Release Year – 2021)

Available On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Plot: The film’s story revolves around three cops, who are forced to run to escape arrest, after the death of a young man just before the elections. But on their trail is a team of cops who will not stop until they catch them. Martin Prakkat directed the film, which features Kunchako Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

9. Rekhachithram (Release Year – 2025)

Available On: SonyLIV, Aha Video

SonyLIV, Aha Video IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Plot: The film follows a suspended cop (played by Asif Ali) who begins to investigate a suicide case, which leads to a forty-year-old case where a young woman disappeared. How he tries to unearth the mystery forms the film’s basic story.

8. Sarfarosh (Release Year – 1999)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Plot: Directed by John Mathew Matthan, the ever-relevant cop film features Aamir Khan in the role of an upright and determined cop, Ajay Rathod, who works in the crime branch. Many years ago, his brother was killed by terrorists, and now he makes it his mission to wipe out crime and criminals. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre and Mukesh Rishi in important roles.

7. Article 15 (2019)

Available On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Plot: Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film revolves around an honest city cop (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of two Dalit girls in a small village. He soon realizes that there is more to the case than meets the eye and tries to come to terms with the caste-based inequalities in the village.

6. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (2016)

Available On: Jio Hotstar, Zee5, Aha Video

Jio Hotstar, Zee5, Aha Video IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Plot: Directed by Karthik Naren, the neo-noir crime thriller follows a retired cop (played by Rahman) who recollects a five-year-old unsolved case, which was the reason that left him disabled, to a budding police officer.

5. Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017)

Available On: Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Aha Video

Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Aha Video IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Plot: Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie revolves around a police officer, Theeran (played by Karthi), who must solve the mysterious case related to murders and robberies. However, the only lead he has is that all the crimes have fingerprints left behind by the perpetrators. But is it enough to nab the wrongdoers?

4. Vikram Vedha (2017)

Available On: Jio Hotstar, Zee5, Manorama Max

Jio Hotstar, Zee5, Manorama Max IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Plot: Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film revolves around the cat-and-mouse game between a relentless cop, Vikram (played by R. Madhavan), and a hardened gangster, Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi). When Vedha suddenly surrenders himself to the cops, he narrates three stories to Vikram. And the lines between good and evil are blurred with each story.

3. Ratsasan (2018)

Available On: Jio Hotstar, Sun NXT

Jio Hotstar, Sun NXT IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Plot: An aspiring filmmaker, Arun (played by Vishnu Vishal), reluctantly joins the police department as a sub-inspector following his father’s death. He takes up a complex case of an elusive serial killer who brutally kidnaps and murders young school girls. The gripping film was directed by Ram Kumar.

2. Visaranai (2016)

Available On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Plot: Directed by Vetrimaaran, the hard-hitting film follows the story of four immigrant workers who are detained by the cops, after which they are tortured to confess to a crime they did not even commit. Later, another cop from their native place helps them but asks for a return favour, which leads to devastating consequences.

1. Thani Oruvan (2015)

Available On: Sun NXT, MX Player

Sun NXT, MX Player IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Plot: Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film follows the story of an honest cop (played by Jayam Ravi) who makes it his life’s mission to bring to justice a wealthy and powerful scientist (played by Arvind Swami). But the scientist turns out to be a merciless and virtually undefeatable adversary even for the relentless cop.

