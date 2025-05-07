Aamir Khan‘s highly awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par, will be released in June. The movie’s official poster was recently released, boosting the audience’s excitement. Amid the poster release, Khan revealed that Taare Zameen Par is the film he holds the closest to his heart among his decorated filmography.

“I have done many films that are close to my heart. Lagaan is also very close, Dangal is also very close. But if I have to choose one film, I would say Taare Zameen Par. The reason is that it was a film that had a deep impact on our society. And across the country, it affected parents and children. Parents became sensitive about how they should raise their children, and it was a film that had a deep impact on children, on parenting, on parents,” the superstar shared.

Taare Zameen Par tells a heart-touching and deeply inspiring story of Ishaan, an artistically gifted 8-year-old boy, who is discovered to be dyslexic by his new art teacher, Nikumbh. The film struck an emotional chord with audiences and continues to hold a special place in our memories. It is likely Sitaare Zameen Par will also leave a profound impact on viewers’ heart.

Sitaare Zameen Par, made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, is directed by R. S. Prasanna, who also directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the screenplay. Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit produced the film, with Ravi Bhagchandka as producer. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics, and Shankar-Easaan-Loy provided the music.

The movie stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The poster also revealed that Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar in the film. Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.

