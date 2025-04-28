Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has donned the director’s hat for only one film until now, and that was ‘Taare Zameen Par’ aka ‘Like Stars On Earth’. The critically acclaimed film, written by Amole Gupte, came out in 2007 and struck the right chords with the audience.

But did you know that Aarya director Ram Madhvani also directed an important part of the film? Read on to learn what segment that was.

Which Part of Taare Zameen Par Did Ram Madhvani Direct?

You might be a bit surprised to know that Ram Madhvani directed the song Bheja Kum, which featured in the National Film Award-winning movie. It appeared in the later reels of the first half of the movie. And here is why the song was so important for the film’s story.

Taare Zameen Plot & Cast

The film follows the story of an eight-year-old boy, Ishaan Awasthi (brilliantly played by Darsheel Safary), a creatively gifted but academically weak student. Fed up with his scholastic failures and persistent naughtiness, Ishaan is sent to a boarding school where he begins to slip into depression. But the arrival of a new and charismatic art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (played by Aamir Khan), gradually brings a positive change in Ishaan. How the teacher tries to transform the gifted child forms the rest of the film’s plot.

Besides Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan in the main roles, Taare Zameen Par also features Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, and Tanay Chheda in pivotal roles. The film’s soulful music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Why Was the Bheja Kum Song So Important?

The Ram Madhvani-directed Bheja Kum song came at an important juncture in Taare Zameen Par (just before the introduction of Aamir Khan’s character). When Ishaan struggled to do well in school, the song aptly displayed his frustration, fears, and the emotional turmoil he was going through.

Taare Zameen Par: Critics and Audience Feedback

Aamir Khan’s directorial venture received widespread critical acclaim and was unanimously loved by the audiences. The film bagged the Best Film, Best Director, Best Story, Best Actor Critics, and the Best Lyrics Filmfare Awards, besides winning three National Film Awards. The movie has an excellent IMDb user rating of 8.3/10.

Is Taare Zameen Par Streaming On OTT?

Surprisingly, the widely acclaimed movie featuring Aamir Khan is currently not streaming on any Indian OTT platform.

You can watch the Bheja Kum song from Taare Zameen Par here.

