Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore resulted in some classic Hindi movies, which are popular not only for their stories and performances but also for their songs and dialogues. Khanna was the first superstar of Indian cinema, which had its own perks and setbacks. Being a highly successful actor, Kaka was generous about his gifts to his co-stars as well. However, this sometimes caused problems in the relations. Sharmila once opened up about it and explained the reason behind it. Keep scrolling for more.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Rajesh Khanna epitomized success in Bollywood. Films like Anand, Kati Patang, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Rakhwala became massive box-office hits, cementing his status as the first true superstar of Indian cinema. His films with Sharmila, like Aradhana, Safar, and Amar Prem, established them as a hit on-screen pair. However, with growing stardom, Khanna’s schedule became tighter, and Tagore sometimes had to suffer the brunt of it. Therefore, she was relieved when she did fewer films with Kaka.

According to the Hindustan Times report, in the Audible audiobook, Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara, Sharmila Khan revealed Kaka gave lavish gifts to his co-stars. It sometimes led to strained relationships as he expected things from them in return. The actress said, “Rajesh Khanna antarvirodho aur jatiltaon se bhare vyakti the, maine unhe apne mitron aur seh-karmiyon ke sath behat udhaar hote dekha hai…un par keemti uphar barsaate hue bhi dekha hai. Kabhi kabhi to wo unke liye ek ghar bhi kharid dete the.”

She immediately added how it caused problems later. Tagore explained, “lekin badle mai vo kuch zyada hi umeed rakhte the jisse sambandhon mai tanav aa jata tha.”

In the same audiobook, while admitting why she was relieved when she did fewer films with Khanna, Sharmila Tagore recalled that it was impossible to stay on schedule, as Rajesh Khanna never arrived before noon for a 9 a.m. shift, causing delays in completing the day’s work. Consequently, the entire unit would pressure them to work overtime to meet the schedule. Over time, this became a routine, and with several ongoing projects involving Khanna, Tagore frequently found herself in a difficult position.

In 2012, Rajesh Khanna died, leaving his rich legacy and the world in mourning. Sharmila Tagore’s Bengali feature film Puratawn is still running in some theatres.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood!

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Once Revealed If He Ever Felt Jealous Of Kareena Kapoor’s Success When He Suffers Failure: “… A Little Irritating To The Partner As Well”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News