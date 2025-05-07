All the horror enthusiasts out there might have watched the 1988 horror film Veerana which was helmed by the Ramsay Brothers. However, the movie’s success was also credited to the lead actress Jasmin Dhunna who played the beautiful Jasmine in the movie, a young woman who is possessed by a demon. Her gorgeous physical attributes and glamor appeal made her an overnight sensation. However, mysteriously, not only did Jasmin not do any movies after that, but she also disappeared altogether, with no one knowing her background.

This had come as a rude shock to many fans back then who thought that Veerana would be the turning point in Jasmin Dhunna’s career. However, did you know that one of the prime reasons behind her disappearance was linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim? Yes, you heard that right! It was said that the gangster had become ‘obsessed’ with the actress. For the unversed, the gangster was also romantically linked with Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress Mandakini.

According to a report in DNA, the underworld don was smitten by Jasmin Dhunna’s beauty. He was rumored to have started harassing her to become romantically involved with him. Not only this, but his men also started stalking the actress. Despite achieving fame and laurels after her performance in Veerana, Jasmin’s personal life had become traumatic due to the same.

It was said that this led to her leaving the film industry overnight and disappearing mysteriously. The report further stated that there are no records of Jasmin Dhunna’s whereabouts after the year 1988. In a throwback 2017 interview, Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers revealed to a publication that Dhunna still lives in Mumbai and consciously retired from the movies after her mother passed away.

There were also some reports that the actress got married after the release of Veerana and shifted base to the US. Her co-star Hemant Birje reportedly revealed that Jasmin Dhunna resides in the US and runs her own business. Apart from Veerana, Jasmin only did two other movies, namely Sarkaari Mehmaan (1979) and Divorce (1984).

