Disha Patani is undoubtedly an attractive woman who won hearts with her first film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Even before the term became very relevant in pop culture, she became the national crush. People had her poster up in their rooms, professing their love online and a lot more things, but a group of college boys did something weirder than that. They performed a ritual on a special day to lose their virginity. Keep scrolling for more.

She is known for playing bubbly characters in the movies and is well-versed in action-packed movies. She has been redefining herself with every movie and is a hardworking actress. Disha has worked with multiple renowned actors, including Salman Khan and Prabhas. In addition to acting, she is a fashion influencer who inspires and stuns her followers with her excellent fashion sense.

According to Indian Expess’s report, the Hindu College is popular for its Valentine’s Day ritual, which involves the Virgin tree or the V-tree. They reportedly pick a sensuous female actor and worship her to lose their virginity. On Valentine’s Day, the V tree is decorated with balloons and condoms, and the actor’s photo hangs in its branches. That year, Disha Patani was chosen. A second-year student, Vaibhav Singh, explained it to Times of India [via Indian Express], “The second and third-year hostellers have chosen her. We picked her after having a meeting. Along with Disha, one name that was also considered was of Nargis Fakhri, but since most of the guys liked Disha, we have chosen her as our Damdami Mai.”

For the uninitiated, this chosen actress, aka the representative deity, is known as Damdami Mai. He continued, “Damdami Mai is usually the actress who has been popular in that particular year and who is also voted for by the most hostellers. Like always, we will have the puja on the morning of February 14. And a fresher will perform the puja as he will be the pandit for that day. As always, condoms will be used to decorate the Virgin Tree.”

Besides Disha Patani, other popular Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone, have also been worshipped as Damdami Mai in this college. According to beliefs, those who offer prayers to this deity on Valentine’s Day will find the one within six months and then lose their virginity in a year.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in 2024’s Kanguva and Kalki 2898 AD. She will reportedly be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar’s Don: When Shah Rukh Khan Gave Away The Film’s Twist In The Title Song—Did You Catch It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News