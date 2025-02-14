Netflix has just released a gripping thriller that’s so intense, it might just make you ditch your Valentine’s Day plans altogether.

The series in question? ‘The Åre Murders’, a chilling noir crime drama that has quickly taken the streaming world by storm, with an impressive 8.8 million views within just four days of its release. It’s also claimed the number one spot in 26 countries, though it’s still working to the top in the UK.

The Åre Murders: A Story That Keeps You Hooked

The five-part show, set in the chilling, snowy town of Åre in Sweden, follows detective Hanna Ahlander, played by Carla Sehn, who heads to Åre for some rest after being suspended from duty.

However, her peaceful getaway is cut short when a teenage girl goes missing, pulling Hanna back into action. She teams up with local detective Daniel Lindskog (Kardo Razzazi), and together, they uncover a dark web of human trafficking and family secrets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla Sehn (@carla_sehn_)

The synopsis for the show explains, “In a snowy town in Sweden, two detectives team up to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a teenage girl, a network of human traffickers, and devastating family secrets.”

Why Should You Watch ‘The Åre Murders’?

Based on a popular book series, the show has received glowing reviews from viewers who have already binged it.

One viewer shared a post on X saying, “Just finished watching #TheÅreMurders. So good!!! Well done!!! The story, filming, and cast are all excellent. Loved this series!!!”

Just finished watching #TheÅreMurders on @Netflix_CA So good!!! Well done!!! Story, filming, cast are all excellent. Loved this series!!! 🖤📺 — Tammy Martin (@MonarchTammy) February 9, 2025

Another simply added, “The Åre Murders on Netflix is good af.” A third chimed in, “Latest binge-watch completed. If you love Scandi noir like me, you’ll love The Åre Murders on Netflix.”

The Åre Murders on Netflix good af — 🐛🦋 (@byrdGott) February 10, 2025

Latest binge watch completed.

If you love Scandi noir like me, you’ll love The Åre Murders on Netflixhttps://t.co/JU7qfcVsOM — Mark Bridgeman (@bridgemanauthor) February 9, 2025

A fourth wrote, “The Åre Murders on Netflix was good. I hope there is a second season soon.”

The Åre Murders (Åremorden/Swedish) on Netflix was good. I hope there is a second season soon. I have discovered a new author – Viveca Sten – whose book the series is based on. Now to read her books! — Debeshi Gooptu দেবেশী গুপ্ত (@DebeshiGooptu) February 8, 2025

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Capture Lands On Netflix! Critically Acclaimed Thriller With A 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News