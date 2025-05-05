Finally, the wait is over for all Aamir Khan fans as the much-awaited official announcement and the first poster of Sitaare Zameen Par were unveiled today. After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, everyone was waiting to see Aamir’s next move, and now, it’s confirmed that he’s returning with a light-hearted and emotional film. However, this announcement might have just ruined the box office potential of Housefull 5 in the long run.

For Akshay Kumar, things are not going well. Yes, his Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 earned him praise for his performances and also made some decent earnings, but they failed to make his big comeback in the number game. Up next, he’s arriving on the big screen with Housefull 5, and so far, things have worked in its favor.

The promotional content of Housefull 5 has done well so far, and the film is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025. Considering the buzz, the film will open big, but getting a clean success tag won’t be easy. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of 375 crores, making it the most expensive comedy film in Indian history.

To become a clean success at the Indian box office, Housefull 5 will need to earn over 375 crore net. This looks difficult, but it’s possible if the content is good. In the first couple of weeks, it is expected to earn big, but its verdict will depend on how it holds on at ticket windows after the first two weeks. Here, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par might spoil the chances for Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus.

As officially announced, Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on June 20, 2025. It isn’t a big film or magnum opus, but it will definitely garner attention due to Aamir’s presence. In the past, Aamir has delivered big hits with his content-driven films, and even this one, which gives the vibe of Taare Zameen Par, has the potential to be a big box office winner.

So, Housefull 5 has a clean run of only two weeks. To earn big in the long run, it must sustain the competition of a content-driven film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Let’s see what happens!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Knocks Down Hi Nanna To Become Nani’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News