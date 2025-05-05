The 2025 horror flick Sinners has crossed another huge milestone on its third weekend and is on track to achieve another remarkable title. It has beaten a bunch of horror movies, including Insidious: The Red Door, The Conjuring 3, Smile, and Nosferatu’s global box office collections. It has been benefitting from positive word-of-mouth and is one of the trending movies in the US and worldwide despite the PG game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie. Keep scrolling for more.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan have always given the audience memorable experiences, be it Black Panther or Creed, and now this original horror flick. The movie ruled at #1 since its release, outgrossing A Minecraft Movie at the North American box office. It is the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year globally and the second highest-grossing in the US. It features an ensemble cast comprising Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo, with Jordan in dual roles.

Based on the latest report by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners collected a decent $10.4 million on its third weekend at the international box office. It witnessed a drop of -25.2% from last weekend to hit the $57 million international cume over 71 markets. The film came in at #2 on its third weekend at the US box office, collecting around $33 million in the stateside.

The horror movie has hit $179.72 million at the box office in North America. Allied to the overseas $57 million cume, the film has hit the $236.72 million cume worldwide. Therefore, the film has crossed the $200 million milestone, surpassing Nope’s $180.1 million, Nosferatu‘s $181 million, The Conjuring 3’s $206.4 million, and Smile’s $217.4 million as one of the highest-grossing horror movies in the post-pandemic era. It is on track to cross the $250 million mark and beat A Quiet Place: Day One‘s $261.9 million and The Nun 2‘s $269.8 million global haul to become the 5th highest-grossing horror film post-COVID.

Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan and released on April 18, is expected to earn between $330 million and $400 million in its global run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thunderbolts* North America Box Office: Florence Pugh Starrer Exceeds Projections, Still Stays Below Black Widow’s $80M+ Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News