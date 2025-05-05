Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* exceeded the industry’s projection, earning slightly more during its opening weekend at the North American box office. The movie features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, and others in pivotal roles. The overseas opening is above Shang Chi, Ant-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Scroll below for more.

The movie is riding high on strong word of mouth, with the critics rating it 88% on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. It forms an unconventional team of antiheroes – Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker. The MCU flick, however, needs more than a good rating to emerge as a true box office hit. The Marvel movies are failing to rock the box office with their collections, except for a few like Deadpool & Wolverine and Spider-Man: Now Way Home. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was a big success, and it touched hearts.

According to Deadline‘s report, MCU’s latest feature, Thunderbolts*, debuted at the #1 spot in almost every major place overseas. It has collected $86.1 million at the international box office. It is reportedly within the projected opening range and is ahead of a few former Marvel movies. Florence Pugh starrer movie’s international opening is around 45% above Shang Chi, 13% more than Ant-Man, and 7% above Guardians of the Galaxy in comparable place at the current exchange rates excluding China.

Allied to the $76 million opening weekend in the United States, the global opening weekend of the MCU movie is a favorable $162.1 million. It had one of the best openings in Latin America and other small Asian regions. The movie opened at #1 in Latin America, scoring the second-biggest debut of the year.

The MCU flick has a long road ahead before it can be declared a blockbuster, as it was made on a budget of $180 million. To break even, it needs to earn around $450 million. Thunderbolts* was released in the theatres on May 1. It opened with lower numbers than Captain America: Brave New World but might perform better overall.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

