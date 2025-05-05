Finally, the verdict has been revealed for Thunderbolts*, which has crushed the industry’s projection by slightly increasing it. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Lewis Pullman starrer MCU movie kicks off summer with a decent collection but stayed below Captain America: Brave New World’s opening weekend collection. The Marvel movie has received excellent ratings and might pick up financially in the following weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

People are hailing it as one of the greatest Marvel movies in recent years, and the performances are being praised. It delves into the emotions of the characters instead of being just a shallow superhero movie. The characters are not even superheroes, just a bunch of losers who eventually form a bond to save the day in the absence of the Avengers.

Initially, it was reported that Thunderbolts* might earn between $70 million and $75 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. But the film has crushed that prediction with its $76 million three-day opening weekend, per Deadline. It has earned more than Shang Chi’s $75.4 million and Eternals‘ $71.3 million debut. However, Florence Pugh’s latest film remained below her MCU debut, Black Widow’s $80 million opening weekend.

This is also more than $10 million behind Captain America: Brave New World’s $88.8 million opening weekend back in February this year. It created more hype because of Harrison Ford‘s introduction as Red Hulk and the popularity of the Captain America franchise. This is a completely new set of people who have already appeared in the MCU, but this is a new dynamic, which is probably why it lacked appeal in the pre-sales. However, it has a strong positive mouth and might eventually perform better than Captain America 4 in its theatrical run.

Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, was released in theatres on May 2. Its global opening will be discussed in a separate article.

