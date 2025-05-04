Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU’s latest outing, Thunderbolts, has closed its opening day on a decent note. It was expected to mint more moolah as a magnum opus, but it underperformed on Friday. Compared to MCU’s last theatrical release, Captain America: Brave New World, it earned a much lower number on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed North American box office report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jake Schreier, the American superhero film serves as the 36th film in the MCU. It was theatrically released on May 2 and opened to generally favorable reviews from critics. Florence Pugh and others received praise for their performances, and it has been described as a well-executed Marvel film in a long time. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying positive word-of-mouth.

Thunderbolts registers a decent start!

From Thursday previews, Thunderbolts amassed $11.5 million. On Friday, day 1, it clocked a sum of $31.5 million at the North American box office. Considering the face value of the MCU and its track record, this number is underwhelming. However, considering there’s no association with Avengers or the sequel factor attached, this opening looks decent to good.

If a comparison is made with the latest MCU release, Captain America: Brave New World, it’s quite low. For those who don’t know, Brave New World opened at $40.91 million (including previews) at the North American box office. If calculated, Thunderbolts earned 23% less collection.

In the overseas market, the magnum opus has earned $18 million on Friday, pushing its 3-day tally to $47.2 million. Combining this with the North American gross, the film stands at $78.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Weekend projection

Considering the start of over $30 million, Thunderbolts is expected to make $74-$79 million in North America during the 3-day opening weekend. Globally, the film is expected to earn $159-$169 million by the end of the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Retro Box Office Collection Day 3: 53% Budget Recovery Already Done, Suriya To Finally Taste Success After 9 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News