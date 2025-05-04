Indian ticket windows are witnessing a battle between the biggies as multiple movies released from South and Bollywood on May Day. Telugu film HIT 3 is competing neck-to-neck with the Tamil movie Retro. But a clear winner is emerging with each passing day. Scroll below for day 4 trends!

Retro Box Office Day 4

The negative reviews are eventually impacting the box office run of Pooja Hegde and Suriya’s action drama. The collections have dropped by 50% after the huge opening day. On day 4, Retro has registered an occupancy of 30.47% during the morning shows. It has witnessed a slight improvement from 28.28% footfalls on Saturday.

As far as the ticket sales are concerned, the situation is quite the opposite. It has witnessed a drop from 23K ticket sales as of noon yesterday. On day 4, 20K tickets were sold as of 12 PM.

HIT 3 Box Office Day 4

On the other hand, Nani & Srinidhi Shetty‘s film has also unexpectedly slowed down after the opening day of 20.25 crore net. On Sunday, it has registered a morning occupancy of 32%. It has witnessed a considerable decline compared to 35.53% footfalls yesterday.

Ticket sales have also witnessed a drop. As compared to 41.6K yesterday, it has sold 36.3K tickets as of 12 PM today.

Retro vs HIT 3 Box Office Day 4

It would have been ideal for both the South biggies to remain in the vicinity of the opening day, if not cross it on Sunday. But that’s not the case here. While both films are witnessing a downward graph, HIT 3 performs comparatively better on day 4.

HIT 3 is leading the race with almost 80% higher ticket sales than Retro on Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

