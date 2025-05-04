After Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, director Sharan Art has come up with another hard-hitting tale of British rule against Indians, but this time in Vancouver, Canada. We’re talking about the Punjabi film Guru Nanak Jahaz, starring Tarsem Jassar and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the leading roles. It is enjoying good growth at the box office. Scroll below for day 3 collections.

A shining Saturday!

The word-of-mouth is favorable as the historical drama has opened to 9.7 ratings on BookMyShow. On day 3, it bounced back stronger, with a 64% growth in box office collections. As per Sacnilk, Guru Nanak Jahaz earned 64 lakhs on Saturday, taking its 3-day total to 1.44 crore net.

Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 1.69 crores. Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 41 lakhs

Day 2: 39 lakhs

Day 3: 64 lakhs

Total: 1.44 crore net

Already the 7th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025

In only 3 days, Tarsem Jassar and Gurpreet Ghuggi starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Gangland (98 lakhs), Illti (91 lakhs), and Furlow (60 lakhs) to become the #7 Pollywood grosser this year.

It is now aiming to beat Six Each (1.61 crores) and Mithde (2 crores) to officially enter the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025.

Take a look at the top 5 Pollywood grossers of 2025 (net collections) below:

Akaal: 7.68 crores

Badnaam: 3.95 crores

Majhail: 2.8 crores

Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores

Mithde: 2 crores

Guru Nanak Jahaz shows all the favorable trends and should ideally beat Mithde today. It only needs 56 lakhs more into the kitty, which is easily achievable.

More about Guru Nanak Jahaz

Set in 1914, Guru Nanak Jahaz is based on the real-life event widely known as the Komagata Maru incident. It is produced by Manpreet Johal and was released in theatres on May 1, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

