The crime thriller Raid 2 is maintaining a good momentum at the ticket windows. The May Day release has enjoyed good growth on Saturday. But it will still need some time to enter Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest-grossers of all time. Scroll below for day 3 box office collections!

Enjoys a 42% growth!

Raid 2 is the first choice of audience in Bollywood. It is even giving the Telugu film HIT 3 a run for its money, garnering higher collections at the Indian box office. On day 3, Ajay Devgn starrer has added 18.55 crores to its kitty. It enjoyed a 42% growth in the last 24 hours.

The 3-day total of Raid 2 stands at 51.31 crores. Within 72 hours, Raid 2 has hit a century, one of the fastest in Bollywood in 2025. It has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Deva (33.97 crores) and The Diplomat (40.73 crores) and is now the 6th highest-grossing film this year.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 19.71 crores

Day 2: 13.05 crores

Day 3: 18.55 crores

Total: 51.31 crores

Raid 2 vs Ajay Devgn’s all-time highest-grossers

If things go right, Raid 2 has the probability of landing in the vicinity of 75 crores today. But it needs to maintain a strong run in order to enter Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing films of all time.

The first step would be to surpass the lifetime collections of the predecessor Raid (103.07 crores), which is in the last spot in the top 10. It needs around 52 crores more in the kitty to achieve that mark.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing films in India below:

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores Singham Again – 270.60 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores Total Dhamaal – 154.23 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Singham Returns – 140 crores Golmaal 3 – 106 crores Son of Sardaar – 105 crores Raid – 103.07 crores

