Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda led Jaat is very close to achieving its breakeven stage. But its survival is now crucial amid the strong competition from Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2, and other ongoing releases. It witnessed a slight increase in box office collections on the fourth Saturday. Scroll below for day 24 update!

As mentioned above, the battle has intensified at the box office. It is survival of the fittest since Ajay Devgn’s biggie Raid 2 is attracting a majority audience. Despite all the challenges, Jaat has showcased a growth of 30% on day 24 as it garnered estimated earnings of 13 lakhs.

The 24-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 88.84 crores. The gross earnings come to 104.83 crores after the fourth Saturday. With the arrival of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii on Friday, the situation became worrisome for Sunny Deol starrer. But so far, it has managed to bring in footfalls, although on the lower end. Considering it is in its fourth weekend now, these are good signs!

Is 4th highest-grossing spot in danger?

Jaat is currently the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. However, its spot may be in danger as Kesari Chapter 2 is inching closer with every passing day. Akshay Kumar starrer has accumulated 76.45 crores in the kitty in only 15 days. It will enjoy a boost during the third weekend and has the full potential to leave behind Sunny Deol starrer.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Bollywood below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores

Sky Force – 134.93 crores

Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Jaat – 88.84 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 – 76.45 crores

The Diplomat – 40.73 crores

Deva – 33.97 crores

Raid 2 – 32.76 crores (2 days)

Emergency – 20.48 crores

Fateh – 18.87 crores

