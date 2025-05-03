Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 has suffered a lag at the worldwide box office after starting on a roaring note. The film, after two days, stands at a total collection of 32.76 crore net in India and 42.15 crore gross worldwide.

It would have been great if the film would have managed to cross the 50 crore mark at the box office. However, it still has a chance to redeem its pace at the box office with the upcoming weekend.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Raid 2 earned 16.1 crore gross worldwide. Meanwhile, in two days, the film earned 3.5 crore in gross overseas. It is inching towards the 50 crore mark, but what would be great is the 100 crore mark over the weekend.

Fails To Beat Sky Force

On the opening day, the film opened 33% better than Sky Force that opened at 19.55 crore worldwide. However, in two days, Akshay Kumar’s film earned 54.08 crore at the box office, exactly 11.93 crore more than Ajay Devgn’s two day worldwide total for Raid sequel.

Check out the 2-day box office collection of the drama film helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

India net: 32.76 crore

India gross: 38.65 crore

Overseas gross: 3.50 crore (estimates)

Worldwide gross: 42.15 crore (estimates)

About Raid 2

The film is rated 8.3 on IMDb at the time of publishing this story. It stars Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Saurabh Shukla, Vaani Kapoor, and others. The film is set 7 years after the events of the first film, marking the return of IRS Officer Amay Patnaik, who tracks another white-collar crime, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

