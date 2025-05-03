It’s a clash of the clans at the box office as multiple South biggies are fighting it out at the ticket windows. Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s HIT 3 arrived on May 1, 2025. There’s a clear winner in morning occupancy and ticket sales on Saturday. Check out the day 3 trends!

HIT 3 Box Office Day 3

Nani’s action thriller is enjoying massive buzz. On day 3, it registered morning occupancy of 35.53% in the Telugu belt during the morning shows. Despite the Saturday boost, it remained on similar lines as footfalls of 34% on the regular Friday. Hopefully, the trends will improve during the evening and night shows, setting the stage for a shining Saturday.

In terms of ticket sales, HIT 3 has sold 67.9K tickets till 2 PM today. Interestingly, it witnessed a dip compared to the 68.8K tickets sold during the same period on Friday. The mixed word of mouth seems to be taking over.

Retro Box Office Day 3

The situation isn’t very favorable for Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s Retro either. It witnessed a morning occupancy of 28.28% in the home ground, Tamil, on day 3. There’s been a 21% improvement compared to footfalls in the range of 23.91% yesterday.

It opened to positive reviews, but Retro has suffered a major drop in ticket sales. It sold 35.6K tickets today, which is less than one-half of the 95.9K tickets sold on Friday. The trends have been unexpected, and it remains crucial for the romantic action drama to surge during the latter half of the day.

HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office

When compared, HIT 3 is leading the race by a clear margin. It has sold 91% higher ticket sales along with 27% higher occupancies on Saturday.

For the unversed, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s film garnered 31 crore net in its first two days at the box office. On the other hand, Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer collected 26.75 crore net in India.

