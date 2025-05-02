Kollywood biggie Retro has opened at the box office with a roaring number and it is trying to bring decent numbers on day 2 as well, despite being a working day. On the second day, the film has registered better occupancy than Suriya’s last theatrical biggie!

Suriya’s Last Theatrical Release Day 2 Occupancy

On the second day, Friday, May 2, Suriya’s film registered almost 133% higher occupancy with the afternoon shows than his last theatrical release. Kanguva registered an occupancy of 13.45% for the morning shows and 18.82% for the afternoon shows!

Retro Box Office Day 2 Occupancy

On the second day, Retro registered an occupancy of 23.9% for the morning shows, followed by 44.4% for the afternoon shows. However, this is much lower than the last Kollywood superhit Dragon, which registered 44% occupancy in the morning show on day 2, followed by 68% occupancy in the evening.

Interestingly, Suriya’s film is clashing with HIT 3 in Telugu and Raid 2 in Hindi, and all of the films collected close to 20 crore on the opening day itself.

Retro Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, the film has already registered a ticket sale of 53.6K on BMS from 6 am to 5 pm. This is quite less than the previous day’s numbers of 133K for the same time frame.

Suriya Surpasses Dragon’s Day 1

On the opening day, Suriya entered the top 10 ticket sales of Tamil films on BMS. Surpassing Dragon’s day 1 ticket sales on BookMyShow, Suriya pushed Pradeep Ranganathan to number 10,

Check out the top 10 ticket sales on BMS on the opening day of Tamil films.

The GOAT: 584K Amaran: 478K Vettaiyan: 470K Indian 2: 403K Good Bad Ugly: 355K Raayan: 273K Vidaamuyarchi: 247K Kanguva: 241K Retro: 232K Dragon: 207K

