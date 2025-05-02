Nani’s HIT 3 opened at the box office with a roar, and now the action biggie is heading towards a great day 2 as well, if not bigger than the opening day. The film, helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, is performing much better than Nani’s last theatrical release and the last installment of the franchise!

HIT 3 VS HIT 2 Day 2 Occupancy

On the second day, Friday, May 2, Nani’s film registered almost 50% higher occupancy with the afternoon shows than HIT 2. The last installment of the franchise registered an occupancy of 27.61% for the morning shows and 37.63% for the afternoon shows!

HIT 3 Box Office Day 2 Occupancy

On the second day, HIT 3 registered an occupancy of 34% for the morning shows, followed by 54.87% for the afternoon shows. This is much better than Nani’s last theatrical release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s trends on the second day!

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram registered an occupancy of 24.73% for the morning shows, followed by 31.3% in the afternoon. Nani‘s latest film has registered 75% higher afternoon occupancy than his last film. Interestingly, Nani has already surpassed the two-day film collection on its opening day. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram earned 14.85 crore in two days.

HIT 3 Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, the film has already registered a ticket sale of 100K on BMS from 6 am to 5 pm. This is a quite less than the previous day’s numbers of 149K for the same time frame.

Nani Surpassed Mahesh Babu On Day 1

On the opening day, Nani entered the top 10 ticket sales of Telugu films on BMS. He pushed Mahesh Babu on number 10, surpassing Guntur Kaaram’s day 1 ticket sales on BookMyShow.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales on BMS on the opening day of Telugu films.

Pushpa 2: 1.75 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.12 Million Devara: 601K Game Changer: 398K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 383K (Tuesday Release) Ha nuMan: 339K Daaku Maharaaj: 291K (Sunday Release) TilluSquare: 287K HIT 3: 270K Guntur Kaaram: 233K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn Opens 1st Friday With 32% Higher Occupancy Than Jaat, But Stays Below Sikandar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News