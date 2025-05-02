Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 had a roaring start at the box office, bringing almost 20 crore on the opening day, and setting great records for Ajay Devgn. Now, the film is trying to gain momentum on day 2 as well. Although it might not be as strong as the opening day ,since the opening day was a Holiday!

Ajay Devgn Trends Better Than Sunny Deol!

On the second day, Friday, May 2, Ajay Devgn’s suspense drama is trending better than Sunny Deol’s film. It has registered 32% better morning occupancy than Jaat!

Raid 2 Box Office Day 2 Trends

Raid 2 has registered a morning occupancy of 7.13% in the theaters on Friday, May 2, day 2. Meanwhile, Jaat, which was also a Thursday released registered an occupancy of 5.44% on day 2 in the morning shows!

Stays Below Sikandar!

However, Ajay Devgn’s film stays below Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which registered an occupancy of 8.38% in the morning shows on day 2. However, Bhaijaan’s day 2 was Monday, Eid, and considering that, Ajay Devgn’s film is performing better!

Raid 2 Day 2 Ticket Sales On BMS

On the second day, Raid 2 registered a ticket sale of 68K from 7 am to 4 pm. This is almost 7.5K sold tickets per hour. When compared to the opening day, this ticket sale is almost 51% less than yesterday’s 139K sold tickets for the same time frame!

The film has an extended 4-day weekend, and it might work wonders if it maintains its pace at the box office after good word-of-mouth. Hopefully, the film might make some new records for Ajay Devgn.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Opening: Ajay Devgn Beats Sunny Deol’s Jaat With 152% Higher Day 1 Ticket Sales, Pushing Sikandar At #3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News