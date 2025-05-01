Maddock Supernatural Universe has mastered the horror-comedy universe with recent blockbusters like Stree 2 and Munjya. The trend is going viral in Bollywood, with the latest attempt by Sanjay Dutt in The Bhootnii. Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy co-starrer will begin its box office journey on a slow note. Scroll below for day 1 predictions!

Low pre-release hype!

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii also stars Palak Tiwari and Nickunj Lotia (BeYouNick). Unfortunately, the odds have not been in favor of the horror-comedy so far. The pre-release buzz was negligible. The trailer also received a lukewarm response. There is also a lack of awareness around the film led by Sanjay Dutt.

Raid 2 domination!

There are many options at the ticket windows currently. The Bhootnii has been released alongside Raid 2, which was bound to steal its thunder. The advance booking has been negligible, and the morning occupancy trends were too low to report. Besides, there’s also competition from Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat.

The Bhootnii Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Considering all the aforementioned factors, The Bhootnii could open at the Indian box office in the range of 60-80 lakhs. The horror-comedy will mark the third-lowest opening of 2025 after Phule (15 lakhs) and Superboys Of Malegaon (50 lakhs).

A Sanjay Dutt film deserved better, but that’s unfortunately not the case here. It will even remain behind Crazxy (1.10 crores), Ground Zero (1.20 crores), Loveyapa (1.25 crores), and Azaad (1.50 crores).

Needless to say, The Bhootnii will stay out of the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025. It needed a minimum of 3.11 crores to beat Emergency and take its #10 spot.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

