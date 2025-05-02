Even after two decades, Mahesh Babu’s charm and Athadu’s brilliance refuse to fade. The 2005 cult classic is all set to make a thunderous return to the big screen with a new format. Athadu is officially becoming the first Indian movie to be re-released in IMAX, marking yet another milestone for Telugu cinema.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the stylish action drama will hit theatres once again on August 9, 2025, as a grand birthday treat for Mahesh Babu fans. The film will be presented in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos, offering an upgraded cinematic experience that promises to feel just as fresh and thrilling as it did in 2005.

Athadu’s Unstoppable Legacy On Television

When it was first released, Athadu was a respectable success in theatres, but its real magic unfolded on the small screen. Over time, it turned into a television phenomenon. With over 1,500 satellite telecasts, it stands as one of the most-aired Telugu films in TV history, as per Masala. The film’s witty dialogues, tight screenplay, and Mahesh’s subtle yet impactful performance made it a favorite across generations.

The satellite rights, initially acquired by MAA TV, paid off tremendously. Each airing delivered soaring TRPs, with viewers happily rewatching the movie without ever losing interest. In a world of ever-changing tastes, Athadu proved to be timeless. It became the go-to film for lazy Sunday afternoons, family viewing, and nostalgic binge sessions.

Countdown Begins For A Grand Re-Entry

Now, as the film prepares for its theatrical rebirth, fans are buzzing with excitement. A special 100-day countdown poster was released, confirming that Athadu will re-release across theatres in August 2025.

Produced by veteran actor and filmmaker Murali Mohan, this re-release is not just a nostalgic trip — it’s a celebration of cinematic excellence. With IMAX visuals and advanced audio mastering, fans can finally experience Athadu in a way they’ve never seen before. This move is set to be a benchmark not only for re-releases in Telugu cinema but across Indian film history.

