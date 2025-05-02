The Nani starrer crime-thriller flick, HIT 3 was released on May 1, 2025. While the movie has been garnering fairly positive reviews from the critics and masses alike, it has also been making waves for some exciting cameos which have left fans wanting for more. With a heads-up of the spoilers that lie ahead, here’s decoding the cameo appearances in the film.

One of the cameos that has been leaving fans in a frenzy since the release of the film is that of Adivi Sesh as SP Krishna Dev (KD) from HIT Hyderabad. For the unversed, KD was the protagonist in HIT 2, which had also received a positive response from the fans. His cameo appearance comes at a crucial point in the film after Nani’s Arjun Sarkaar is surrounded by the members of the serial killing cult CTK headed by Alpha (Prateik Babbar).

Arjun is surrounded by the baddies and is gravely wounded by the injuries he sustains while battling them. However, SP Krishna Dev (Adivi Sesh) arrives just in time following the signals which Sarkaar had transmitted to him from the Burmese Palace wherein the final showdown happens. We get another unexpected cameo wherein KD is accompanied by SP Abhilaash of HIT Hyderabad played by actor Maganthi Srinath.

KD and Abhilaash help Nani’s Arjun Sarkaar to hunt down all the members of the cult after which Arjun finally kills Alpha. Lastly, Arjun, KD and Mridula (Srinidhi Shetty) also find out the organ trading racket that the cult was doing along with a powerful pharma company. Arjun kills the owner of the pharma company after getting himself arrested.

This is not the only cameo that has gotten fans all pumped up. We see a glimpse at HIT 4 wherein it is revealed that actor Karthi will be headlining the same. He will be essaying the role of ACP Veerappan in the movie who is a no-nonsense police officer and is a nightmare for all the criminals. He also proudly calls himself ‘pan-Indian’ by the end of the film. Well, it can be safely said that the cameo appearances by Adivi Sesh and Karthi further elevated the mass factor of HIT 3.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: When Ajith’s Attitude Left Gautham Vasudev Menon Furious: “He Suddenly Went Off To Race, I Will Only Wait For Suriya & Kamal Haasan..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News