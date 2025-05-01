Chances are, many of you have already watched Bramayugam, starring Mammootty. This black-and-white gem likely pulled you in with its eerie charm and gave you a gripping experience. But here’s the thing: there are some clever details you might’ve missed the first time around. This article will help you catch those and see the film in a new light. Just a heads-up, though: make sure you watch the movie first! Trust us, it’s best enjoyed without any spoilers.

Power Dynamics & Power Politics Of Bramayugam

Many of you might not have noticed that Bramayugam is deeply rooted in themes of power and politics. At its core, it’s a story about how power works, how it can corrupt, and how absolute power can corrupt absolutely. It’s a message that’s easy to miss on a first watch. But once you start looking at the film through that lens, you’ll see it in a whole new light.

Let’s break it down step by step. It all starts with Chudala Potti, who performs homa and yaga rituals to gain the favor of the deity Varahi. In return, he’s granted a supernatural ally, Chaathan, who can fulfill his every wish. But instead of using this power wisely, Potti abuses it, pushing Chaathan to the brink of rebellion. Eventually, Chaathan turns on him, deceiving and killing Potti. Afterward, Chaathan takes on Potti’s identity and wipes out everyone in that bloodline, even the unborn, securing total dominance.

As the story progresses, we see a similar pattern when the cook gains power. He, too, tries to exploit it. In the end, though, the Portuguese army, the most powerful and exploitative force in the region at the time, kills the cook, showing us that the powerful will dominate and exploit the weak. The film suggests a clear message: regardless of your past, whether humble or oppressed, once you gain power, you are likely to misuse it to oppress others.

Why Didn’t Chaathan Know What Thevan & The Cook Were Planning?

The simplest explanation is that Chaathan was fully aware of what was happening. To understand this, let’s dive into the world-building in Bramayugam. Chaathan is trapped inside the mansion and desperately seeks a way out. He realizes that Thevan is the key to his freedom. While Chaathan has a vague sense of the future, he doesn’t know exactly how it will unfold. That’s why he ensures Thevan stays in the mansion and doesn’t let him leave. In fact, it was Chaathan who orchestrated Thevan’s arrival with the help of the yakshi, since Chaathan himself can’t leave the mansion until the end of the film. Every event that unfolds is part of Chaathan’s plan, all aimed at securing his escape.

Why Didn’t Chaathan Recognize The Cook As Chudalan Potti’s Descendant?

In an interview with Galatta Plus, director Rahul Sadasivan explained that Chaathan didn’t recognize the cook’s true identity because the cook was wearing a magical anklet that concealed it. Interestingly, the scenes describing the anklet and its powers were removed from the final cut to keep the film’s runtime tight. Even so, it’s likely that Chaathan sensed the cook played an essential role in the bigger picture.

