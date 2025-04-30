Paraman, the film explores a powerful narrative centered around betrayal, legal battles, and the impact of one man’s fight for justice. After a mixed reception at the box office, Paraman is now all set to make its digital debut soon.

Where and When to Stream Paraman

For those who missed Paraman on the big screen or want to watch it again, the film will be streaming on Sun NXT from May 1, 2025. This digital debut ensures that a wide range of viewers can access this emotional journey of struggle and resilience.

The announcement post of SUN NXT on X reads, ” His land. His fight. His story. Paraman arriving this May 1! Paraman streaming from May 1 on Sun NXT.”

More About Paraman

The movie revolves around the struggle of an innocent farmer, Paraman, whose life was shattered after being betrayed by his business partner, Sadai. He used forged documents to seize Paraman’s land. In his pursuit of justice, Paraman takes the legal route, successfully winning his case and regaining his land. However, his relief is short-lived when the government claims his property for a bypass road project. With his family’s future on the line, Paraman once again resorts to the court, determined to protect what is rightfully his.

The film explores the emotional toll that this prolonged battle takes on Paraman’s family. His personal life begins to fall apart as the strain of the legal struggle affects his relationships. His house is lost, his son is imprisoned, and his daughter-in-law leaves. The film poignantly asks whether justice truly prevails or if the system fails the very people it’s supposed to protect.

Paraman stars Supergood Subramani in the lead role, supported by a talented cast including Vaiyapuri (Sivanandi), Pala Karuppaiyah (Malaisamy), and Vetrivel Raja (Koonan). Directed, produced, and edited by J. Sabarish, with a script by Idayanilavan, Paraman has an impactful score by Thameem Ansari and stunning cinematography by Sibi Chakravarthy.

Check out the trailer of Paraman below:

