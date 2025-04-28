The Mammootty starrer Malayalam action thriller film, Bazooka is turning out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. The movie is now inching towards 30 crores when it comes to the global collections. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 18th day.

Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the Mammootty starrer earned 3 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of 25% since the film amassed 4 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 13.81 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 16.29 crores. The film amassed 11 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Bazooka now stands at 27.29 crores.

With this, the film is now inching towards 30 crores. It needs 2.71 crores for the same. However, it does not provide any relief for Bazooka because it is overall a dismal affair.

Bazooka is most likely to end its theatrical run below 30 crores when it comes to its worldwide collection. It is also a losing affair since the film will also wrap up without recovering its entire budget. For the unversed, the Mammootty starrer is mounted at a scale of 28 crores.

With its current India net collection of 13.81 crores, Bazooka has only covered 49.32% of its budget. It is likely to wrap up its theatrical run after covering around 50% of its budget. After Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, Mammootty’s latest release has also unfortunately failed to create magic at the box office.

