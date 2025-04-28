The Sibi Sathyaraj starrer Tamil thriller flick Ten Hours has been struggling at the box office. The film was released on April 18, 2025, in the theatres but has miserably failed to create any mark at the box office. Despite 10 days of its release, the film has not even crossed 2 crores at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Ten Hours Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Sibi Sathyaraj starrer minted 5 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a growth of 66% since the movie amassed 3 lakhs on its previous day. However, this does not provide any relief for the film as it is still struggling to cross 2 crores.

The India net collection of Ten Hours now comes to a mere 1.55 crores. This is indeed disastrous for the film and there is little or no hope now. The movie remains below 1 crore when it comes to the day-wise collection.

It is also facing a tough competition from the other South releases. Other Kollywood releases like Good Bad Ugly and Gangers are doing better at the box office which is making things difficult for Ten Hours. The film needs a better positive word of mouth which might witness a boost in the collection. But the film has overall turned out to be a colossal disaster.

About The Film

Talking about Ten Hours, the film has been directed by Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal. Apart from Sibi Sathyaraj, the film also stars Gajaraj, Dileepan and Jeeva Ravi in the lead roles. The music has been composed by KS Sundramoorthy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

