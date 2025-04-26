Gangers, starring Sundar C, Vadivelu, and Catherine Tresa in key roles, hasn’t been able to create any impact at the Indian box office. Due to credible names associated with the film, the collection was expected to be decent, but unfortunately, it is moving ahead on a disastrous path. After a low start, it failed to touch the 1 crore mark on day 2, thus sealing the fate of the film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Misses the much-needed jump on day 2!

Directed by Sundar C, the Kollywood action comedy opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with mixed word-of-mouth. As a result, there was not much improvement on day 2. Morning shows started with 9% occupancy. There was some growth of up to 13% in the afternoon shows. Evening shows saw an occupancy of 14%, followed by 19% at night.

With an overall occupancy of just 14% throughout the day, Gangers earned an estimated 65 lakh on Friday. It’s a negligible jump as compared to day 1’s 58 lakh. Even a score of 1 crore would have been some relief, but such a jump is clearly missing from the picture. Overall, the film has earned just an estimated 1.23 crore net at the Indian box office.

Budget and recovery of Gangers

Reportedly, Gangers is made on a budget of just 16 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 1.23 crores in 2 days. If calculated, the film has recovered 7.68% of the total budget. Considering the poor trend, it is unlikely to recover its cost and is heading towards the verdict of flop or losing at the Indian box office.

For Sundar C, it will be a big blow as his last directorial venture, Aranmanai 4, was a commercial winner and it earned 100.24 crore gross globally.

