Alappuzha Gymkhana continues its glorious run at the Indian box office. It’s already a big success and has secured a super-hit verdict. Though the day-to-day collection has fallen below the 1 crore mark, it is showing a good hold, which has resulted in impressive returns of over 200%. Very soon, it’ll overtake the returns of Kunchacko Boban’s Officer On Duty. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

Maintains a good hold on day 19!

After raking in impressive numbers during the first two weeks, the Malayalam sports film entered the third week yesterday. Due to the release of Mohanlal’s Thudarum, there was a reduction in screens/shows, especially in Kerala. Still, it managed to maintain a stronghold at ticket windows.

With decent occupancy throughout day 16, Alappuzha Gymkhana scored 80 lakh, a slight jump from day 15’s 78 lakh. Overall, the film has amassed 36.64 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross collection of the film stands at 43.23 crores.

Alappuzha Gymkhana crosses 200% returns!

Reportedly, Alappuzha Gymkhana is made on a budget of 12 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 36.64 crores. If calculated, it equals an impressive ROI (return on investment) of 24.64 crores. Calculated further, the film is enjoying a smashing 205.33% returns at the Indian box office, and as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a super-hit. For Mollywood, it’s the fourth film in 2025 to make over 200% returns after Rekhachithram (350%), Ponman (238.33%), and Officer On Duty (216%)

Impressive run at the worldwide box office

As mentioned above, the Naslen starrer has amassed 43.23 crore gross in India. In the overseas market, it has earned a good 19 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 62.23 crore gross after 16 days

More about the film

Alappuzha Gymkhana is directed by Khalid Rahman. Apart from Naslen, it also stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and others in key roles. It is produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannanchery.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

