The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, arrived at the North American box office yesterday. But before the full-fledged release, it had its Thursday previews. It was expected to open well as a sequel, and that’s exactly what happened. The film registered an impressive collection in previews, leaving behind its predecessor by a big margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, the American action thriller is a sequel to The Accountant (2016), which was a commercial success. Released in theatres yesterday, it has received favorable reviews from critics. The film’s highlight is the chemistry between Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Accountant 2 has 78% of 138 critics’ reviews positive. It has scored an impressive 93% in the audience rating, which indicates that the film is likely to show strong legs during its theatrical run.

The Accountant 2 scores well in Thursday previews!

From Thursday previews, The Accountant 2 has amassed $2.5 million. Compared to The Accountant’s $1.4 million, it has earned 78.57% higher collection at the North American box office. It’s a solid score and sets the stage for the film.

Considering favorable word-of-mouth, the Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starrer is expected to earn $25 to $30 million at the North American box office during its 3-day opening weekend.

More about the film

The Accountant 2 also features Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, and JK Simmons in key roles. It is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Outside the domestic market, the film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is produced by Ben Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams.

The action thriller is reportedly made on a budget of $80 million. Despite this cost, it is expected to do well at the North American box office and even internationally.

