Director Adhik Ravichandran’s highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 continues its successful streak. We’re talking about Good Bad Ugly, which has completed over two weeks in theatres. It has now become Ajith Kumar’s #1 film in Tamil Nadu, a record broken after six long years! Scroll below for a detailed box office update.

Good Bad Ugly at Tamil Nadu Box Office

The action comedy has achieved new milestones at the Tamil Nadu box office. In only 15 days, Good Bad Ugly has raked in 144.50 crores gross, as per Sacnilk. It has surpassed Viswasam to become Ajith Kumar’s highest-grosser in the state.

For the unversed, Viswasam (2019) had collected 139 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. Ajith Kumar has finally broken his record after 2191 days.

Stays behind Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan led Amaran had previously achieved huge feat in the home state. It had accumulated a whopping 160 crore gross in TN. Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is only 15.50 crore gross away from surpassing it. However, the pace has slowed down, given it has already completed two weeks in theatres. Its momentum during the third weekend will majorly determine whether it will achieve that mark.

Good Bad Ugly Overall Box Office Collections

Trisha Krishnan co-starrer has earned 147.15 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 173.63 crores. It has also minted 65 crore gross at the overseas box office.

Overall, the worldwide total of Good Bad Ugly comes to 236.65 crores.

More about Good Bad Ugly

The Tamil action comedy is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in its first Tamil production. The ensemble cast features Ajith Kumar alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram.

It was released in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 1: Smashes 4th Biggest Opening For Mohanlal Post-COVID, Beating Aaraattu’s 3.62 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News