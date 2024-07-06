Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4 did the job of bringing the Tamil film industry on track in 2024. Till the month of May, Kollywood was missing theatrical winners, and the wait was ended by the Sundar C directorial. In the closing collection update, it finally managed to hit a century at the worldwide box office, thus joining Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja. Keep reading to know more!

The horror comedy is the fourth installment in the Aranmanai series. Upon its release on 3rd May 2024, the film opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it saw mostly favorable word-of-mouth, which helped the film to witness a healthy run of well over a month at ticket windows. Slowly and steadily, it managed to enter the 100-crore club.

As per the final update, Aranmanai 4 closed its domestic run at 68 crores net. In gross, it did a business of 80.24 crores in India. In the overseas market, the film did a decent job and earned 20 crores gross. Combining the Indian and the overseas gross, the worldwide box office journey ended at 100.24 crores gross.

As we can see, Aranmanai 4 just managed to score a century, so even a couple of crores of the Hindi dubbed version holds importance in the run.

With 100.24 crores, this Sundar C directorial has emerged as the second 100-crore club entrant of Kollywood in 2024. Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja was the first film to achieve the feat, and it is also the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Made at a moderate budget of 40 crores, Aranmanai 4 turned out to be a good venture for the makers, and it’ll be interesting to see if there are any plans for the fifth installment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

