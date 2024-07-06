Kalki 2898 AD is set to enjoy its second weekend in the theatres, and the trends look fantastic. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, the biggie has witnessed impressive occupancy in the Southern regions. It has now surpassed Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan in Bengaluru on day 10 with its exceptional ‘almost filling/ sold out’ shows. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Right from the word go, Nag Ashwin’s directorial had fans anticipating. The advance booking witnessed record-breaking numbers, not only in India but also in international circuits like North America. The film completed its first week on Thursday, bringing 423 crores from the domestic market alone.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 10

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer registered 303 almost-filling/sold-out shows in Bengaluru on Saturday. This is the second highest all-time in the region. The epic dystopian science-fiction drama is only behind Kantara, which scored 351 fast-filling/ almost-full shows on day 10.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD has also surpassed 2023 biggies like Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in this arena. Take a look at the highest number of fast-filling/sold-out shows last year below:

Jailer: 137 Jawan: 133 Oppenheimer: 128 Sam Bahadur: 89 Barbie: 86

When compared, Kalki scored 127% higher numbers than Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan on day 10. The theatrical run has truly been remarkable for this Prabhas starrer.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki has been produced by C Ashwini Dutt under his banner Vyjanthy Movies. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles.

The film hit the theatres on June 27, 2024.

