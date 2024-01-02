Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 32: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses The 90 Crore Mark

On the first day of the New Year, Sam Bahadur has crossed the 90 crores mark. The film managed to bring in around 4 crore more during the extended four-day weekend, and that has pushed the overall total past the 90 crore mark.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has clearly managed to over-perform especially if one considers the fact of how it happened, how it survived competition from Animal, and then how did it withstand the challenge from biggies like Dunki and Salaar (Hindi).

It was not at all easy for the Meghna Gulzar film, but then it has actually managed to reach this far, which is commendable. After its opening weekend, a lifetime of even 75 crore seemed difficult, and here the film has managed to add more than 25 crore to it already and is still counting.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has now gathered 90.75 crores* and obviously, all eyes will be on whether it will manage to hit the 100 crores mark. It would be very very difficult though since a large quantum of audiences had already watched the film and the holiday season is over as well.

That said, there is no major completion for the film ahead except for Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif’s very own Merry Christmas. It’s a distance of almost 10 crores waiting to be covered, and if by chance Sam Bahadur manages to do that then it would be miraculous to say the least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

